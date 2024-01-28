President is critical of the Lula government's attitude towards the conflict in Gaza; live broadcast was with a simple setting, with a table decorated only with the Brazilian Flag and Bolsonaros wearing t-shirts

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used in “super live” who wore a blue shirt for the Israel football team this Sunday (28 January 2024). He is critical of the government's attitude Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on conflict in the Gaza Strip. His 3 children who participated in the live broadcast, Senator Flavio (PL-RJ), the federal deputy Edward (PL-SP) and the councilor Carlos (Republicanos-RJ), wore plain shirts in the following colors: light gray, black and green, respectively.

A live it had more professional microphones and cameras than when Bolsonaro was president. There were image cuts, focusing on who was speaking. But the laid-back style continued. There was only a table and a wooden background. On the table there was a Brazilian Flag hanging in a rudimentary way – with a studied tone of improvisation, a mark of the former president.

The Bolsonaro clan's broadcast recorded a peak audience of 470,960 simultaneous viewers at around 8:20 pm this Sunday. A live It started at 7pm and ended at 9:34pm. The former president stopped participating at 8:43 pm. It continued with just Carlos and Eduardo.

Watch (2h34min):

BOLSONARO MOCKS LULA

During the live broadcast, Bolsonaro mocked the audience of lives carried out by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), calls “Conversation with the president”. He declared that the PT member needs to stop lying and citing the previous government during live broadcasts.

Watch (1min40s):

As shown by the Power360, 117.5 thousand people watched Lula's 20 real-time broadcasts. The numbers are timid when compared to the broadcasts made by Bolsonaro when he was in Planalto. Bolsonaro's first 20 lives accumulated 21.5 million views on Facebook. That is, the live of Bolsonaro and his children had more audience than the entire audience combined in Lula's 20 lives held in 2023.

On January 2, 2024, the Minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, declared to be a “complete madness” compare the audiences of broadcasts carried out by Lula and those promoted by Bolsonaro. He said the technology was “completely different”.

Lula's lives are done in a professional format, using high quality cameras and with a table and microphone in the style of current interview podcasts. The program is recorded under the supervision of Secom's Audiovisual secretary, Ricardo Stuckert, who is also Lula's photographer.

O “Conversation with the President” took a break for the end of year festivities and did not return. However, Planalto denied that the transmissions would end. The program should have its format and frequency reevaluated for 2024.

BOLSONARO ASSOCIATES LULA WITH HAMAS

In October, Bolsonaro repudiated Hamas' attack on Israel, which started the war in the Middle East. In your profile on X (former Twitter), he listed those responsible for the attack on Lula and said that the Palestinian group congratulated the PT member on his victory in the 2022 elections.

“Out of respect and admiration for the people of Israel, I repudiate the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, the terrorist group that congratulated Luís Inácio Lula da Silva when the TSE announced him as the winner of the 2022 elections”said Bolsonaro.

In December, Bolsonaro stated that Lula is “pro-terrorism” It is “pro-Hamas”. The former president said “ever” have been “admirer of the State of Israel” and have been “from the side” from the country.

According to Bolsonaro, “this episode” show “the huge difference” between him and Lula. Bolsonaro said that the head of the Executive “does not accept treating Hamas as [um grupo] terrorist”.