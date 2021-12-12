Former prosecutor of the Republic Deltan Dallagnol, recently affiliated with Podemos, this Sunday, 13, countered the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – who said that he refused to receive Deltan in a hearing in the Planalto in 2019, before choosing Augusto Aras as attorney general of the Republic – and the accusation that Operation Lava Jato produced statements.

“President Bolsonaro was wrong to say that prosecutors wrote the employees’ statements, perhaps because he did not have the opportunity to learn more about our work at Lava Jato,” said Deltan. “All cooperation agreements were negotiated by the defense and facts and evidence were spontaneously brought.”

Regarding the request for a meeting, Deltan said that he never asked for a meeting with Bolsonaro, “not even after the appointment of the attorney general of the Republic.” According to the former prosecutor, Planalto’s interlocutors sought him out in 2019 to ask if he would accept a meeting with Bolsonaro. The offer, the former prosecutor points out, was refused. “Our team of prosecutors understood that the meetings would not be appropriate because they would fuel unfounded questions about our work,” he said.

Since the affiliation of former judge Sérgio Moro and Deltan to Podemos, the president has targeted attacks more frequently at them and at Lava Jato. On Sunday, Bolsonaro released content by conservative influencer Kim Paim.

The influencer claims that Moro was partial when he was a judge at Lava Jato by showing that there was no open investigation against senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) – Moro’s patron in the party – at the time affiliated with the PSDB, cited in statements by Operation Lava Jato . In the video, the youtuber calls Dallagnol a Lulista and says that Moro has joined monthly payments.

Deltan defended the Lava Jato saying that the argument that the Lava Jato protected congressmen “doesn’t even make sense” because they have privileged jurisdiction by the Supreme Court (STF).

The former prosecutor joined Podemos last Friday, 10, and intends to run for federal deputy. During a speech at the event, the former Lava Jato prosecutor rescued what he takes as advances by Lava Jato and criticized the measures taken by Congress and the STF.

In the video published on Sunday, he says that the attorney general of the Republic chosen by Bolsonaro, Augusto Aras, “has ended the Lava Jato” and defended the end of the privileged forum. Dallagnol’s affiliation is part of Podemos’s effort to create a “Lava Jato bench” with former members of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. In addition to Deltan and Moro, the former attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot must also join the party.

