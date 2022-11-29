Vice President commented on the participation of the Chief Executive in the 1st event since he lost the elections

the vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicans) said this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) waskinda sad” during a military graduation in Resende (RJ) on Saturday (26.Nov). It was the 1st event that the Chief Executive participated in since he lost the elections.

Mourão and ministers accompanied Bolsonaro at the ceremony held at Aman (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras). An excerpt of the event filmed by TV Brasil showed the vice president and the chief executive talking. The interaction, without audio, had repercussions on social networks for showing Bolsonaro shaking his head in denial in reaction to a comment made by Mourão.

🇧🇷I told him that there were a lot of people who wanted to take a picture with him and I asked him to go there, ‘go there and take a picture with the people’, that’s all. He was kinda, he was kinda sad”, said Mourão in an interview with journalists on his way out of Planalto.

At the event at Aman, Bolsonaro heard shouts of “myth” from the audience, but did not speak. In previous participations, in the 2020 and 2021 editions, the Chief Executive made speeches.

Bolsonaro returned to dispatch from the Planalto Palace after 20 days of seclusion at the Alvorada Palace. Since the result of the 2nd round, the president has reduced official commitments and has not spoken to supporters, as usual.

In this Tuesday’s interview, Mourão was asked about the president’s absence from government transition activities and whether the chief executive would receive Lula (PT), as previous presidents have done in other transitional periods. Mourão, however, minimized it and said the president does not participate in the transition.

Mourão met with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) this morning to present the structure of the Vice Presidency to the future Vice President. The meeting was a request made by the former governor of São Paulo. Before, they had already spoken on the phone.