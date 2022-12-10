A supporter of Bolsonaro, in a protest in favor of Bolsonaro, freedom and against censorship this Saturday in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

There are words that end up being prophetic. One of them in Brazil has been the one pronounced by Jair Bolsonaro when he saw that he had lost the elections: “It’s over.” Of course, he was not satisfied and continued to incite his most extremist hosts to go to the streets to protest, while he hoped to crown his exit with the World Cup triumph. Brazil lost the Cup and Bolsonaro had to repeat the “it’s over”. He had even thought about going to receive the soccer trophy from his friend Neymar. He did not imagine that he had finished.

Bolsonaro continued to trust the military, his friends, and instigated his friends to camp outside the barracks asking for the madness of a military coup. He did not know that the fateful “it’s over” had also resounded in those barracks.

The tears shed, after 20 days of isolation and silence, before the military, as if asking for compassion and revenge, were of no use to him. Did he feel betrayed by them too? The truth is that those tears before the Army did not seem entirely convincing. Neither he nor he needed the handkerchief to wipe them away. They looked more like tears of rage as if to say: “You too are leaving me!” He must have returned to his ears the fatal “finished”. Yes, also the military, whom he covered with privileges during his tenure, abandoned him to his fate.

Bolsonaro went to great lengths so that the Army would understand that with Lula communism was returning to Brazil and that the doors were definitively closed to any attempt at an institutional coup. Yes, the “finished” appeared to him again as something real, in which he had not believed. And he almost cried with rage.

Lula has brought to Brazil a new breath of hope for change in the face of the wall of denial that had afflicted him and was dragging him towards the abyss not only of hunger but also of a bleak future. Now, with the new democratic reality that has dawned in the country and that has consoled him for the defeat in the World Cup, Bolsonaro will have to repeat, with or without tears, his “finish”, since he has anchored the ship of a new time that has rescued the country from the threat of a future full of unknowns and fears. The fears of returning to the dark times of the military dictatorship that Bolsonaro cherishes so much, the captain who had been expelled from the Army and who does not hide his love for the torture and execution of his enemies.

There are three weeks to go before Lula’s inauguration as head of state. The time that Bolsonaro has left to continue with his tantrum, like capricious children who want their friend’s toy. Bolsonaro dedicated his four years in government to trying to steal or break democracy and the hope of this country.

After having pronounced, surely burning his tongue, his prophetic “it’s over”, his tears before the military of days ago, about which there has been so much speculation in the media, are the best prophecy that the dictatorial storm that he had unleashed the far-right and macho Bolsonaro will still be able to continue making his thunder heard. Yes, but more and more distant and without danger.

If Bolsonaro was a prophet of himself when he proclaimed his “finish”, today the country is also here to celebrate, despite having lost the Cup, the return to its democratic normality. Brazil counts again in the world. He will look at you again with hope and with the respect that he truly deserves.

It may seem like a play on words, but the truth is, and without wanting to make easy prophecies, Bolsonaro’s sibylline “finished” is about to metamorphose into a joyful and hopeful “began.” Yes, fear dies and Bolsonaro’s tears of rage are erased with those of joy of those who feel freed from what was only a nightmare night.

Brazil once again cherishes its old dream of being a “country of the future” and above all a country at peace, without each breakfast being a threat of war again.

Brazil is a country with many defects, many backwards, a lot of violence, but it does not give up the search for happiness even in the smallest things. A friend of mine, a simple worker, who felt overwhelmed by the economic crisis created by Bolsonaro told me this morning: “Now we can buy meat again.” Yes, and also and above all we will stop breathing fears and prophecies of democratic tears.