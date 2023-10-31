Former aide-de-camp claims to have convinced the former president to change his mind about helping Bolsonaro influencers

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid said in a plea bargain statement that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wanted to hide in the Palácio da Alvorada being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for attacks on democratic institutions. The information is from the portal UOL.

One of the targets mentioned by the former aide-de-camp, according to the report, was the influencer Oswaldo Eustáquio. He participated in demonstrations in Brasília (DF) in front of the Army Headquarters against the results of the elections.

According to Cid, Bolsonaro also discussed housing YouTuber Bismark Fugazza in the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. The content producers had an arrest warrant issued in December by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), and fled to Paraguay. Eustáquio filed a request for refuge in the neighboring country and was located by the Federal Police in Spain, according to the CNN. Fugazza was arrested by local police.

The former assistant said he convinced the Chief Executive to change his mind, as the measure could cause legal problems. Then, the former president would have authorized an official car to transport Eustáquio in an attempt to prevent his whereabouts from being tracked.

O Power360 tried to contact Bolsonaro’s defense, but received no response until the publication of this text. The space remains open. Lawyers denied the accusations UOL.

Cid was arrested on May 3rd as part of an investigation investigating the insertion of false data on vaccination cards and provisionally released on September 9th, after the military’s plea bargain agreement with the PF was approved by the STF.

In another statement, published by the website on September 21, the lieutenant colonel told the PF that the former president held a meeting after the 2nd round of elections with high-ranking military personnel and government ministers to discuss a draft that requested new elections and included arrests of opponents. Read more in this report.