Senator testifies for more than 4 hours to the PF and claims that Daniel Silveira “provoked the situation” and should remain in prison

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) stated this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was waiting for his answer on an alleged plot to wiretap Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), and overthrow the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Do Val told journalists that, in December 2022, Bolsonaro would have listened in silence while the former congressman Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) explained how the snooping operation against Moraes would work.

But, still according to the senator, when he asked Silveira and the then president for time “to think” came across “mission”, Bolsonaro himself would have replied: “He is well. We are waiting”.

After bringing several versions of his own account to the public in lives and press interviews, Marcos do Val testified this Thursday to the PF (Federal Police) for more than 4 hours. The hearing was collected for the inquiry that investigates the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers on the 8th of January.

He said he showed the agents messages from Silveira demanding a response on the alleged request to record Alexandre de Moraes using a wiretap provided by the former deputy from the area of ​​“Special operations”.

In the 1st version that came to light, do Val stated in a live on wednesday (feb 1st) that the magazine Look would publish on Friday (Feb 3) a report on Bolsonaro’s alleged attempt to coerce him to give a “coup d’etat”.

In the following hours, the senator contradicted himself in numerous interviews with broadcasters and journalists about how active the participation of the then president in the conversation had been. with Silveira.

The senator has said that he has maintained constant communication with Alexandre de Moraes since the 1st message he received from Daniel Silveira, calling to meet him at a location near the Palácio da Alvorada, where the conversation with Bolsonaro was supposed to take place.

Through lawyers, Jair Bolsonaro said that the former president will not comment on Marcos do Val’s statements.

In a press release, Flávio Bolsonaro declared that “there was never any coup attempt”.

“President Jair Bolsonaro is a defender of law and order and has always played within the four lines of the Constitution. His presidential term was guided by strict respect for legislation and institutions, even when sectors of the media tried to induce the public to a different image. So much so that there was no attempt at a coup or crime, that President Bolsonaro left the Presidency on December 31”, said the senator of the PL.

Read the conversations released by Marcos do Val: