Jair Bolsonaro landed a few hours ago in Buenos Aires to attend the inauguration of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, on December 10. The former far-right Brazilian president walked this Friday along Florida Street, a street in the capital where tourists come every day to exchange dollars in the illegal market; he greeted those who asked for photos; He crossed the center of Buenos Aires and entered the hotel that for months has been the operations center of La Libertad Avanza, the far-right party that will govern Argentina starting this Sunday. There he met with Milei and part of his team. “Argentines voted for a change,” Bolsonaro later assured the press.

Bolsonaro arrived at the Hotel Libertador around 10 in the morning. When he left, he said that the meeting went like “a conversation between friends.” Both leaders and their teams spoke for an hour and a half about “economy, security and football,” according to Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former Brazilian president, who was present at the meeting. “[Milei] “The country finds the country in a critical situation, more critical than Brazil,” said the former president about the economic situation in Argentina, where four out of ten people live in poverty, inflation exceeds 142% year-on-year and the Central Bank’s reserves are in minima. “I hope I can reverse a difficult situation,” he told the media present.

“Just as Argentina became poorer with the left, Brazil became poorer with the left,” Bolsonaro had said hours before in a radio interview. In that talk, he also pointed out that Milei’s victory “means a lot in the world,” which “is very divided between the left and the right:” We are not opponents [de la izquierda]”We are enemies,” said this former captain of the Brazilian Armed Forces, who governed his country between 2019 and 2022 and was disqualified for eight years for a crime of abuse of power in order to delegitimize the last elections in Brazil in which he lost to to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Milei and Bolsonaro are part of a global trend of anti-system leaders who have managed to summon popular rejection of all traditional options. They are joined by other politicians such as the Republican Donald Trump, in the United States, or the far-right Giorgia Meloni, in Italy. Milei received the support of some of these leaders during the campaign, obtained their congratulations after the victory on November 19 and now awaits a visit from them. On December 10, in addition to Bolsonaro, the leader of the ultra-Spanish Vox party, Santiago Abascal, and the Hungarian Prime Minister, Victor Orban, will be present. Trump’s arrival is not scheduled, although the Republican assured that he will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Milei.

The one who will not attend the ceremony in Congress, in which the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, will hand Milei the baton of command, will be the current president of Brazil, the leftist Lula da Silva. Milei called him a communist and corrupt before being elected, assured that he would not meet with him and stated that he would remove Argentina from the BRICS, the club of emerging economies of which both countries are part. Later, when he won, he took a radical turn: he sent his future chancellor to Brasilia to send Lula the invitation to his inauguration and predicted “a stage of fruitful work and building ties” between both countries. next years. The Brazilian president rejected the proposal and will instead send his foreign minister.

This Friday, Bolsonaro did not want to respond to the press who asked him about Lula da Silva’s absence. He just smiled while around him some of those present shouted “Lula, thief, her place is prison.” The Brazilian president spent a year and a half in jail and was excluded from the 2018 elections—in which Bolsonaro won—after being convicted of corruption. But the case was later annulled and Lula da Silva was re-elected and today he is serving his third term. The future of Argentina’s relations with Brazil, one of its main trading partners, is a mystery that will begin to be revealed after this Sunday.

