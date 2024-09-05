Former president will go to Contagem and Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais; will hold a demonstration to commemorate the 6th anniversary of the stabbing

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will visit the Minas Gerais cities of Contagem and Juiz de Fora this week. Both municipalities are led by PT (Workers’ Party) mayors who are seeking reelection in 2024 and are leading in electoral polls.

Bolsonaro arrives in Contagem on Thursday (September 5, 2024) in the evening after passing through the capital Belo Horizonte. In the municipality, the mayor Marilia Campos (PT) would win in the 1st round of this year’s municipal elections with 66% of the votes, according to search from Real Big Time Data released on July 30.

Next, Bolsonaro will travel to Juiz de Fora on Friday (September 6). On September 6, 2018, the former president was stabbed in the city during a presidential campaign event. He will hold a rally to commemorate the attack.

In the municipality, the mayor Margaret Solomon (PT) is numerically ahead with 37.2% of voting intentions, according to a Paraná Pesquisas survey released on July 28. Next is Ione Barbosa (Avante), with 20.4%.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visited both cities this year. He held an event with the then pre-candidates for reelection before the ban on going up on the stage.

