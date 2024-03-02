After the act on Av. Paulista, former president participated in PL events in Piracicaba, Americana, Nova Odessa, Itu and Santa Bárbara d'Oeste

The former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited 5 municipalities in the interior of São Paulo on Friday (1st March 2024) and this Saturday (2nd March). He participated in events of his party, the Liberal Party, affiliated mayors and made allied pre-candidates official. The agenda was organized by PL.

Bolsonaro was more reclusive until the act carried out on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, last Sunday (Feb 25). Since then, he began political articulation.

The interior of the State is a relevant electoral stronghold for the former president. In 2022, there was a significant number of votes against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 5 municipalities.

Here are the percentages in the 2nd round:

Piracicaba – 67.90%;

– 67.90%; American – 67.26%;

– 67.26%; Santa Bárbara d'Oeste – 66.34%;

– 66.34%; Itu – 64.10%;

– 64.10%; New Odessa – 62.48%.

In Santa Bárbara d'Oeste, this Saturday (2nd March), Bolsonaro said that the party coordination he has made for the 2024 municipal elections are “base” for the 2026 presidential elections.

According to him, the objective is to bring the right back to power. The former president is ineligible for 8 years by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Watch (1min12s):

Read the highlights of the visits: