Aldir Blanc National Policy for the Promotion of Culture would be valid for 5 years; President says bill is unconstitutional

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fully vetoed the creation of a new law that provided for the release of R$ 3 billion per year to encourage culture, for 5 years. This is the Aldir Blanc National Policy for Fomenting Culture, a tribute to the composer killed in 2020 by the coronavirus.

In the decision, Bolsonaro stated that the project is “unconstitutional” and “contrary to the public interest”. The veto was published in this Thursday’s edition (May 5, 2022) of the Federal Official Gazette. Here’s the intact (159 KB).

ALDIR WHITE LAW

The text approved by the Legislature would establish that 80% of R$ 3 billion would be allocated to actions to support the cultural sector. The other 20% would go to projects to democratize access to art and culture.

The distribution of funds between states and municipalities would be as follows:

50% for States – of this total, 20% would be distributed according to the FPE (State Participation Fund) criteria and 80% proportionally to the population;

– of this total, 20% would be distributed according to the FPE (State Participation Fund) criteria and 80% proportionally to the population; 50% for municipalities – of this total, 20% would be based on the criteria of the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) and 80% in proportion to the population.

They would finance public policy:

appropriations foreseen in the Budget and additional credits;

FNC (National Culture Fund) surplus on December 31, 2021;

grants and aid from entities;

3% of the gross revenue from prediction contests and federal lotteries, deducting this amount from the amounts allocated to the prizes;

funds from the collection of the Federal Lottery of Culture, to be created;

result of investments in federal government bonds.

This is not the 1st project related to the cultural sector to be named after Aldir Blanc. In 2020, aid was approved for the area, affected by the pandemic. The action was also named after the composer. It was extended in 2021 by Congress.

Aldir Blanc was the main artistic partner of singer and guitarist João Bosco. He composed, for example, “The drunk and the tightrope walker”music that would become the “Anthem of Amnesty” those persecuted by the military dictatorship.

VETO

In the veto, the presidency cited several alleged irregularities in the legislation, such as: