Former president says the February 25 demonstration does not require resources and asks supporters not to send money

In a note addressed to allied congressmen, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) discouraged the use of crowdfunding and other fundraising campaigns for the event he called for February 25th. On Monday (Feb 12), Bolsonaro called supporters to a demonstration on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, to defend himself against “all charges” that has suffered in recent months.

“We don’t need resources. Anyone who may be asking for money (fundraising) for the event does not count on our support. Don’t contribute,” said the former president.

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On February 8, the PF (Federal Police) carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for alleged attempted coup d'état to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic. The former president's passport was seized and is with the Federal Police. The defense requests the return of the document.

The leader of the PL (Liberal Party) in the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Altineu Cortes (RJ) also sent a note to the party’s congressmen. “It is important to emphasize that, as this is a non-partisan act, any expenditure involving party resources for this event is prohibited”he declared.

Pastor Silas Malafaia shared in his Instagram profile that the responsibility for the event will be yours. He said that neither Assembly of God Victory in Christ nor the Victory in Christ Association “they won’t pay anything”. And he further stated: “I will do this in favor of Brazil.”

Read Bolsonaro’s full note:

“Gentlemen Parliamentarians,

– Announcement that the event on February 25th has been coordinated.

WE DON'T NEED RESOURCES.

– Anyone who may be asking for money (fundraising) for the event does not count on our support.

DO NOT CONTRIBUTE.

Jair Bolsonaro.”