





By Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used a decision by the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, to defend himself over speech when he said he had “painted a climate” on a visit to Venezuelan girls on the periphery. in Brasília and accused former president and opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of lying all the time in this Sunday’s debate.

A few hours before the debate, Moraes ordered the removal of videos with this statement by Bolsonaro from the platforms and prohibited Lula from touching the subject in the clash between the two. The PT member went to the debate with a pin on his lapel to combat sexual violence against children and adolescents.

“Lula, if you didn’t lie, it wouldn’t be you. You call me genocidal, militia, cannibal all the time… And the last one, your program, influenced by Gleisi Hoffmann (PT president), accused me of pedophilia, trying to hit me in what I hold most sacred: defense of the Brazilian family , defense of children”, said Bolsonaro, in the debate on Band TV.

“Continuing what happened today: Alexandre de Moraes gives a sentence against these lies… here, in a concrete way, a sentence by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. With out lie. You have to talk about your past, which has nothing to do with your past. You have to lie to try to denigrate the image of others”, he amended.

Bolsonaro’s speech came after a question about whether the two candidates would commit, if elected, to a legislative change that could impose penalties on officials and civil servants who disclose false information.

The reelection candidate did not answer the question and preferred to attack the PT.

Lula, who spoke first about Bolsonaro, committed to the initiative and attacked the president. “My opponent had 36 fake news withdrawn by the Supreme Court. Lying is part of his life. Get up at dawn to do live to tell a lie. I’ve participated in other campaigns and the level was different. We debated the future of the country,” he said.







