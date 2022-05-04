José Mauro Coelho says that the only request he has received from the Chief Executive is that he lead the company

Defender of Petrobras’ pricing policy, the new president of the state-owned company, José Mauro Coelho, said that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “already understood” how the rule works. Also according to him, the Chief Executive does not pressure him for changes: “Just asked me to lead the company”, he stated.

In an interview with Estadãopublished this Wednesday (May 4, 2022), the chemist said that the discussions with the government about the oil company’s price policy and fuel readjustments have already been resolved.

“The president has already understood the issue of market price very well. I read a recent report that the president clearly says: ‘the government has to have solutions for the prices of derivatives’. I think it’s perfect. He placed it perfectly there. The government needs to create the mechanisms and instruments to (minimize the effects of) cases of fuel price increases at atypical times like the one we are experiencing.”, said Rabbit.

In the opinion of the new president of the oil company, for being “a publicly traded company, listed on the stock exchange, and due to all existing internal and external legislation, Petrobras must practice market prices”. Coelho also mentioned that the state company “is an extremely healthy company from a financial point of view”.

On the rise in fuel prices, the executive considered that it would be unfair to blame Petrobras. According to him, the real villain is the volatility of the oil market, amid the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“Volatility depends on many factors that we have no control over, it depends, for example, on how the covid issue, the lockdowns in China will evolve, how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will evolve. So, there are many variables that are in this basket and it turns out that we do not have full control, we are experiencing an atypical moment. Within this atypical moment, you have to look carefully and not pass on all the volatility to the Brazilian consumer.”

Coelho has been in charge of the oil company since April 14. He is the 3rd to assume the post during the Bolsonaro government.

Regarding his future challenges, the executive stated that the main thing will be to improve the company’s communication with society. “Want to communicate with the population? It has to be on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter“, he said.