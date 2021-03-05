Demonstrators protest in Brasilia against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic. Reuters

Claiming that covid-19 is out of control in Brazil due to the incompetence of Jair Bolsonaro is a mistake. It is the same mistake as calling Bolsonaro’s government “misrule”. Bolsonaro governs and the spread of covid-19 is largely under his control. If what Brazil is experiencing is chaos, it is planned chaos. You have to understand the difference to have any chance of facing Bolsonaro’s death policy. If there is any similar experience in history, I do not know it. In Brazil, without a doubt, it had not happened before. AND…