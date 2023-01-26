Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship released a note that defined the situation of indigenous peoples as “tragedies”

THE Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship said this Wednesday (25.jan.2023) that the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “shamefully denied the seriousness of the facts and turned a blind eye to the tragedy” of the Yanomami people.

In a note, the ministry claimed that the measures adopted in the previous administration “were never sufficient or adequate for the care of indigenous peoples and traditional communities, especially in a pandemic context”. Here’s the full of the text (161 KB).

According to the area, the extinct Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights received “several complaints involving violations of the rights of indigenous peoples” from 2019 to 2022. All would have been registered with the National Human Rights Ombudsman.

The current ministry also said that the representatives of the previous government reproduce a standard “irrational, criminal and irresponsible” and has “effrontery” claiming that the deaths, malnutrition and illnesses of indigenous children and elderly people were caused by “isolation policy” against covid-19.

The communiqué cites a decision (full – 6MB) Inter-American Court of Human Rights which listed a series of precautionary measures to improve the situation of the Yanomami. According to the ministry, the previous government ignored the document.

He further stated that what could be seen only as “incompetence” or “contempt“by the indigenous people, “takes on contours that require a more thorough investigation by the responsible authorities”.

“It is unacceptable that, in the midst of so much suffering, the Yanomami people still have to endure the disrespect of members of the previous government who, in order to erase their fingerprints and escape their responsibilities, spread false information and omit relevant facts.”

“False and delusional speeches will be vehemently opposed. Therefore, all the information provided here is fully documented. […] We will not allow hatred, misinformation and ideological fundamentalism to claim Brazilian lives.”concluded the document.

the senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) headed the corresponding portfolio during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, from 2019 to 2022. the Yanomami. He stated that the “indigenist policy was implemented” in 3 folders: “Education, Health and Justice”.

The former minister declared that her team had the function of “receive denouncements of violations of indigenous rights and forward them to the responsible authorities”. He also stated that the portfolio presented the National Plan to Combat Violence Against Children and Adolescents (full – 92 KB), “executed” in 3 territories, including the Yanomami.

“Sesai (Secretary of Indigenous Health) and Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) worked a lot in the Bolsonaro government, there was no omission”he wrote in his Twitter profile.

THE Power360 contacted Damares’ advisory office in search of a position on the communiqué. There was no response at the time of publication of this report.

UNDERSTAND

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan.2023) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. the chief executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from this Monday (23.jan).

On the occasion, the petista said that the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared Lula.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On Sunday (22.jan), PT deputies activated the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of the Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alvesformer Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined this Monday (23.jan.2023) that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged practice of crimes of genocide, omission of aid and environmental crime against the Yanomami indigenous people, in Roraima.