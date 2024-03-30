Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 21:41

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to link President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to a publication by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) that uses an image of Jesus Christ crucified while one of the Roman soldiers says: “criminal good is a dead criminal.” In the Bible, the holy book of Christians, the crucifixion of Jesus occurs after popular pressure, even without proof of the commission of crimes.

The post made this Friday, 29th, on Also a pre-candidate, he is no longer part of the MTST, but was a leader of the organization in which he worked for 20 years and still has an image linked to the movement. The parliamentarian classified the criticism as “moral terrorism”.

In the post made on Instagram this Saturday, the 30th, Bolsonaro shared news about the MTST post with a photo of Lula in the background, wearing an MTST cap. The record is from April 2022, when the PT member visited condominiums built by the MTST with resources from Minha Casa Minha Vida alongside Boulos and Fernando Haddad, current Minister of Finance.

The MTST said that there was a lack of interpretation regarding the publication and used the biblical passage from Luke, chapter 23, to justify itself. “The lack of interpretation of the image and message in this post is surprising,” wrote the movement, hours after the first post. Despite the reservation, the group continued to be heavily criticized.

In the Bible excerpt, the Roman governor Pontius Pilate initially wanted to release Jesus after interrogating him, but, after pressure from the people, decided to condemn him to crucifixion. In his place, also with popular demand, Barabbas was released, who had been detained for murder and for encouraging a riot.

“Ricardo Nunes took Good Friday to distort the post of a social movement and create moral terrorism.” “This shows that your alliance with Bolsonarism is not just electoral. It’s about principle and method”, stated the PSOL pre-candidate.

Expressions such as “a good criminal is a dead criminal” and “CPF cancelled” are generally used by political sectors on the right to defend the relevance of executing criminals, something that is not provided for in Brazilian legislation. Former president Jair Bolsonaro helped to popularize expressions throughout his political career.

The biblical passage is currently used as a reflection on unjust convictions and prisons and to criticize criminal populism that provides for unjustified incarceration.