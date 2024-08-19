Former president recorded a video and distributed it to WhatsApp groups saying that he will “support Ricardo Nunes for reelection, so that there is no doubt”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recorded a video in which he reaffirms his support for the reelection of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) in an attempt to dispel doubts about the candidate who has his endorsement in the race for Mayor of São Paulo. The material was shared in WhatsApp groups this Monday (Aug 19, 2024).

“We have some coalitions in some cities, like São Paulo. We are in coalition with MDB [Movimento Democrático Brasileiro]. We will support Ricardo Nunes for reelection. So that there is no doubt, our vice president is Colonel Mello Araújo”, says Bolsonaro.

Watch (1min9s):

The video was made after, on Thursday (15th August), Bolsonaro said that the candidate and coach Pablo Marcal (PRTB) is a “new figure, who speaks very well and is intelligent”. After the statement, Nunes sought out the former president to reaffirm support for his candidacy.

“Colonel Mello was with him, he was with Eduardo [Bolsonaro, deputado federal e filho do ex-presidente]I spoke to Michelle [Bolsonaro, ex-primeira-dama]everything is calm. We are united”Nunes told reporters.

The former president nominated retired colonel and former commander of Rota (Ronda Ostensiva Tobias de Aguiar) Ricardo de Mello Araújo to be vice president on the ticket of the current mayor of São Paulo.

BOLSONARO’S SUPPORT IN SP

According to a Datafolha survey released on the 2ndth fair (12.Aug)Marçal is the preference of 29% of voters who voted for Bolsonaro in 2022, rising 7 pp (percentage points) compared to the previous survey, in July.

The businessman is targeting the Bolsonarist public in an attempt to distance himself from the other right-wing candidates in São Paulo.

The percentage of those who said they preferred Nunes fluctuated negatively among those who voted for the former president: 38% said they preferred the mayor, compared to 42% in the July survey.

Datafolha interviewed 1,092 voters in São Paulo in person on August 6 and 7. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey was commissioned by Folha de S.Paulo and registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-03279/2024.

