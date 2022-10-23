In the networks, there are images of the two meeting in the Planalto; President said he repudiates “armed action” against PF

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in a “live” this Sunday (23.Oct.2022) that he has no photos next to that of former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). The chief executive also repudiated the former deputy’s armed action against PF (Federal Police) agents.

“I don’t have a picture of him with me. has nothing”, said Bolsonaro alongside the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria.

According to preliminary information, Jefferson, who is under house arrest, shot at agents who were serving an arrest warrant at his residence.

Last Friday (21.Oct.2022), Jefferson’s daughter, Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), released a video in which the politician compares Minister Cármen Lúcia to a prostitute, calls the magistrate “Blair Witch” it’s from “Carmen Lucifer”.

Jefferson’s attacks came after the minister voted in favor of punishing the broadcaster. Young pan because of commentators’ statements considered distorted or offensive to the former president and presidential candidate Lula (PT).

In this Sunday’s broadcast, Minister Fábio Faria countered a publication by deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) that named Jefferson as Bolsonaro’s campaign coordinator and criticized part of the media:

“You are applauding every day Janones, who is a fake news machine, just because he is against Bolsonaro.”

On your Twitter profile and on liveBolsonaro criticized the former deputy’s attitude towards Minister Cármen Lúcia and the armed action.

Bolsonaro said he appointed the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to monitor the case.

SQUID PROVOCATES

Opponent of Jair Bolsonaro in the 2nd round, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) countered Bolsonaro’s speech in the “live”. On his channel, he posted a photo of the president with Jefferson with the caption: “A picture is worth a thousand lies”.

The photo rescued by the PT is from Bolsonaro’s meeting with the former deputy on September 2, 2020, at Palácio do Planalto.

Politicians and authorities repudiated Jefferson’s speech and expressed solidarity with Carmen Lúcia. Read on Power 360:

During the “superlive” broadcast by Bolsonaro’s YouTube channel, the president read the entirety of the note.

Watch (38s):

Jefferson’s curses

In the video, the petebista calls Cármen Lúcia “Blair Witch”a reference to the horror film of the same name released in 1999, and of “Carmen Lucifer”. He criticizes the minister because of an alleged “Censorship of Young Pan”. Jefferson, however, made an incorrect reference.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Read more in this report.

The video was published per Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), former deputy and daughter of Jefferson, on her Twitter profile.

“My father came back with all his indignation! Then there are those who say that he exaggerates, that he is wrong… oh no? What that horrible witch did was worthy of some severe punishment! Impeachment type! But the writing of Pachecuzinho wanting to be a minister will NEVER do it!”said.

Jefferson was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, after making attacks on ministers of the Court. Since January 2022, he has been under house arrest.

Read the former deputy’s full speech:

“I am outraged. I can not. I went to review the vote of the Blair Witch, Carmen ‘Lucifer’ in the prior censorship of Jovem Pan. I looked again. Unbelievable. You really remember those prostitutes, those whores broken into, right? Who turn to the guy and say ‘ih benzinho, in the ass? I never gave the tail. It’s the 1st time. It’s the 1st time’. She did it for the 1st time. She gave up unconstitutionality for the 1st time. It goes like this: ‘Prior censorship is unconstitutional. It’s against the Supreme Court’s summary, but it’s just this once, honey’. Blair Witch. It’s rotten on the inside and hideous on the outside. A witch. A witch. If you put a pointed hat and a broom in your hand, it flies. God save me from this woman who is there in this latrine that is the Superior Electoral Court”.