On the day that Brazil reached a new daily record of deaths from covid-19, with 3,780 deaths, the Government of Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated once again that containing the pandemic is not among its priorities. The Planalto Palace was dedicated to amplifying the political-military crisis caused by the president himself with the resignation of the Defense Minister and the three commanders of the Armed Forces, something unprecedented since the return to democracy in 1985. Besieged by Congress And with his sights set on his most radical base, Bolsonaro’s objective throughout the day was to send the message that he was framing the military forces, and that he was not the object of protests by the military leadership.

Speculation about a possible self-coup, an institutional breakdown or a declaration of a state of siege was so strong that the vice president, General Hamilton Mourão, had to publicly calm things down. “The Armed Forces will always be guided by legality,” he told the site. G1, repeating what the Constitution says about the role of the military.

During the rest of the day, Bolsonarism deployed a four-point strategy: it defended to the press that Bolsonaro was severe and fired the three military commanders, when, in reality, they were the ones who surrendered their positions for disagreeing with the departure. the Minister of Defense, Fernando Azevedo; the president used one of his loyal allies in the Chamber of Deputies, Commander Vitor Hugo, to try to vote on a bill that expands the powers of the president during the pandemic; determined, as he has done since he came to power, that his new Defense Minister, Walter Braga Netto, would sign a letter that will be read in barracks across the country this Wednesday praising the 1964 military coup. The text is always celebrated by the bases of the president, 10% of the population who openly defend the return of a military regime.

Early in the morning, General Minister Braga Netto informed the commanders of the Forces, General Edson Pujol (Army), Admiral Ilques Barbosa (Navy) and Brigadier Antonio Carlos Bermúdez (Air Force), that they had been dismissed by order of the commander-in-chief, President Bolsonaro. The trio was already ready to hand over their positions in support of former minister Fernando Azevedo. Still, the encounter between them was tense. Ilques Barbosa, recognized for his serenity, vehemently complained about the changes, arguing that they interfered with the image of the forces, and accused Bolsonaro of taking politics to the barracks. Braga Netto, more impetuous, came to hit the table and yell at the others during the meeting, according to two accounts with details of the meeting.

Immediately, the new minister showed one of his main characteristics. “In the Army there are those who lead and those who command. [El exministro] Fernando Azevedo was a leader. The same cannot be said of General Braga Netto, ”said Alexandre Fuccille, a political scientist and defense researcher at the São Paulo State University.

This movement in command will force Bolsonaro to change the order of promotions in the Army. Usually the highest ranking officer is promoted to commander. But the president’s intention is to promote the fifth-longest-serving general, the current head of the Northeast region, Marco Antônio Freire Gomes. In this way, four generals with more seniority than Freire Gomes will be forced to retire. All of them are linked to the now dismissed General Pujol, with whom Bolsonaro was already estranged, or have held important positions in other governments. Therefore, the election of the new commanders will also be marked by their past political positions, an official told this newspaper. “The damage that Bolsonaro is doing with the politicization of the Armed Forces is tremendous. They should leave politics out of the barracks, but it is not like that ”, assessed Alexandre Fuccille.

There is a possibility that the new commander will be announced this Wednesday, when two other generals are promoted, as expected in the race, and the barracks celebrate the military coup of 1964. “The Armed Forces ended up assuming the responsibility of pacifying the country , facing the wear and tear to reorganize it and guarantee the democratic freedoms that we enjoy today ”, says a fragment of the commemorative letter signed by Minister Braga Netto. The text denies that the military coup has broken the institutional order. Finally, the new minister points out: “The 1964 movement is part of the historical trajectory of Brazil. Thus, the events of that March 31 must be understood and celebrated ”.

The intention of the Government to celebrate the coup is so marked that the Planalto went to court to guarantee the right of the uniformed men to commemorate the beginning of the dictatorship, something unimaginable in the rest of the Latin American countries that also suffered from military regimes.

Congress and the Military Police

Meanwhile, in the National Congress, Deputy Vitor Hugo tried in vain to have a bill to be voted on to declare the “state of national mobilization”. The measure sought to shake up the political world with the possibility that the president would have the same powers during a pandemic that he would have in the event of a foreign invasion. It is a kind of moderate version of the state of defense, something that precedes the state of siege, when individual and political freedoms are restricted, with a strategic addition: it would put the military police, a group cultivated by the Bolsonaristas, under the command of the president. . The move was seen by opponents and most of the party’s leaders as an attempted coup by Bolsonaro. The project was never voted on.

The text presented by Vitor Hugo establishes that, in this case, the chief executive can take measures that include intervention in public and private factors of production; the requisition and occupation of goods and services; and the convocation of civilians and military personnel for the actions determined by the Federal Government. “This law allows the president to advance any coup process,” said Citizen leader Alex Manente.

In addition to prohibiting this authoritarian attempt, both the House and the Senate will vote on the requests for the appearance of the new minister Braga Netto, his predecessor, Fernando Azevedo, and the three military commanders fired on Tuesday. Applications are already pending in both chambers. On Tuesday night, with the onslaught in Congress already frustrated, Bolsonaro continued to send messages to his base and preach against social isolation as a method to contain the pandemic. He said his hands were tied to reverse the restrictions. “I play within the Constitution. Some authorities have not played within the limits of the Constitution for a long time, ”Bolsonaro said on his YouTube channel.

