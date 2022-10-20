PT candidate says he has never seen a president use the public machine to be reelected as the current chief executive

The PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasaid this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) that his opponent, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), try “buy the conscience of the people”. He refers to the social benefits announcements made by the president close to the election.

“I have never seen in the history of this country a candidate spend 10% of the money that my opponent is spending and using the public machine”he said.

“We need to prove that money doesn’t buy our vote”declared the PT candidate.

Lula cited examples of Bolsonaro’s announcements, such as the 13th of Auxílio Brasil (the PT called it an “emergency salary”) and the consigned credit linked to the benefit.

“This, in fact, is politics in an attempt to buy the conscience of the people. He thinks we are cattle and they can buy us with any money.”said Lula.

“Whatever is deposited in your account, take it. And when the 30th arrives, vote for the 13th so he never tries to deceive the Brazilian people again.”said the PT candidate.

The PT also made a discreet mention of Bolsonaro’s statement that “painted a mood” with Venezuelan girls on a tour she took in Brasília.

“We are going to end once and for all with the sexual exploitation of minors in this country”, declared. The talk about Venezuelan girls put Bolsonaro on the defensive over the weekend.

He made the statements at a rally held in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, after a march with voters.

Watch the full campaign commitment (1h07min10s):

Lula was accompanied by Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and Rodrigo Neves (PDT), who ran for state government and lost to Bolsonarista Cláudio Castro (PL). Also on the platform was André Ceiliano (PT), who ran for the Senate and lost to Romário (PL).