The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) departed this Friday (30.Dec.2022) from Brasília Air Force Base to Miami, in the United States. Air Force 1 flight departed at 2:02 pm with the President.

Watch (38s):

Bolsonaro’s mandate ends on Saturday (Dec. 31). The inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will be on Sunday (1.Jan.2023). O driveexclusive newsletter for subscribers produced by the Power360anticipated on December 2, 2022 that the president would not pass the sash to his successor.

Still in early December, the current Chief Executive told allies that he was “100% decided” of the decision. Bolsonaro was the 1st Brazilian president to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term.

With Bolsonaro’s refusal, the person responsible for the delivery would be the vice president Hamilton Mourao (Republicans), elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, who has already denied the possibility of fulfilling this rite of transition.

Earlier, the government authorized in an ordinance in the Official Diary of the Union that 5 advisors travel with the president. According to the text, the trip should last until January 30.

The text authorizes the advisors appointed to advise the future former president to “provide advice, security and personal support to the future former President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, in the International Agenda to be held in Miami/United States of America, from January 1 to 30, 2023, including the period of displacement”. Here’s the full of the concierge (427 KB).

The Federal Constitution determines that every former president, at the end of his term, is entitled to use the services of up to 8 employees funded with appropriations specific to the Presidency of the Republic. According to the regiment, there are 4 servants designated for security and personal support, 2 official vehicles with drivers and 2 advisors.

The advisers who should accompany Bolsonaro to the United States are:

the first sergeant of the PM-RJ (Military Police of Rio de Janeiro) and special advisor to the president, Max Guilherme Machado de Moura (PL);

reserve captain Sérgio Rocha Cordeiro;

the special adviser to the president’s personal office, Marcelo Costa Câmara;

Navy Petty Officer Ricardo Dias dos Santos; and

Army second lieutenant Osmar Crivelatti.

Since the result of the 2nd round of the elections, the president has avoided going to the Planalto Palace, seat of government. He has been receiving allies and fulfilling few official dispatch commitments at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence. The Chief Executive has made few public appearances since October 30. Nor has he spoken publicly about the trip to Miami, which his aides were allowed to accompany him on.