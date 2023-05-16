Former president believed that “the Brazilian economy would go from bad to worse” when Lula took office, says lawyer

the defense of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the former president transferred, in December 2022, US$ 135 thousand (about R$ 600 thousand) from a savings account at Banco do Brasil to a bank in the United States. The information was transmitted by Bolsonaro’s lawyers on Monday night (May 15, 2023), in an interview with journalists at the headquarters of the PL, in Brasília.

According to lawyer Marcelo Bessa, the then president kept the money in Brazil. He would have opened the account abroad because he believed that “the Brazilian economy would go from bad to worse” when the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) took over the government. Also according to Bessa, “all money was transferred via Central Bank, respecting legal issues”.

CASH CASH

The former president’s defense received journalists at the headquarters of the PL to talk about the use of cash to pay personal expenses by the former president’s family.

Lawyer Fabio Wajngarten said that the former chief executive never used the official corporate card of the presidency for personal expenses and that the expenses were paid in cash withdrawn from Bolsonaro’s personal account by his then aide-de-camp, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid .

According to him, payments were made that way to protect the president from “any kind of attack”.



Read more: