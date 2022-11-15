President Jair Bolsonaro asked ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) not to invest against the director general of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, called by him a “good boy”. The conversation took place on the 1st, after the statement by Bolsonaro, who had been silent for 45 hours after losing the election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Subject to a request for removal from office for 90 days, presented by the Federal Public Ministry of Rio, Silvinei had already been accused, at the beginning of the month, of being lenient with anti-democratic acts.

On that occasion, when referring to demonstrations by his supporters, with road blocks, Bolsonaro justified the acts on the grounds that everything was the result of “indignation and a feeling of injustice” with the electoral process.

The president even invited Supreme Court ministers to a meeting at the Alvorada Palace. The magistrates preferred, however, to wait for his pronouncement. Bolsonaro went, soon after, to the headquarters of the STF. In the conversation with the ministers, behind closed doors, he referred to the inspection of public transport on the roads, mainly in the Northeast, on October 30, the day of the second round of elections. It was in that region that Lula obtained the most votes.

O Estadão found that Bolsonaro defended Silvinei and asked that nothing be done against him. He argued that the director general of the Federal Highway Police was only fulfilling his duty by overseeing the illegal transport of vehicles in the election.

In practice, the strategy adopted by the PRF in the second round was defined in a meeting with Bolsonaro and his campaign coordinators, on October 19, in Alvorada. The meeting took place on the same day that the plenary of the Supreme Court had confirmed Minister Luís Roberto Barroso’s decision to authorize city halls and concessionary companies across the country to offer free public transport in the second round.

In the past, Silvinei was accused of participating in a scheme to collect bribes from car tow companies, as shown by Estadão. The companies operated on BRs 101 and 280, in Santa Catarina, in the late 1990s.

The complaint, also filed by the Federal Public Ministry, was based on testimonials and bank statements obtained with breaches of secrecy. The action, however, expired without the merit having been appreciated by the Justice. Against Silvinei, there was also an accusation made by one of the workers, who said he had been threatened with a “shot in the forehead”. Questioned, the press office of the PRF only informed that the case was archived.