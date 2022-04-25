Former Education Minister says the president threatened him with dismissal if he ran for government in São Paulo

Former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub said this Sunday (April 24, 2022) that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) threatened to fire him from the World Bank – where he held the position of executive director – if he ran for government in São Paulo. Declaration was given during the live “Conservative Reaction,” along with Brother Arthur Weintraub, former special adviser to the Presidency.

According to the brothers, Abraham would have received the following message from the president: “You’re going to be fired, this governor thing, you’re going to be fired”. Bolsonaro reportedly sent the message on Christmas Eve 2020.

Arthur also states that, in December 2021, he received a call from the Chief Executive. According to the former advisor, Bolsonaro asked the brothers not to return to Brazil.

“If you go back to Brazil, your brother could be arrested and be imprisoned just like Nelson Mandela”, the president would have said, according to Arthur. The former advisor added that Planalto officials said that “whoever interacts with the Weintraub brothers will lose their job”.

Arthur also attributed his dismissal from the OAS (Organization of American States) to supposed pressure from the federal government.

Abraham claimed to have stayed “hurt” with the president, but will still vote for him for the 2022 presidential election, even though he no longer represents the interests of the right. “I will vote for President Bolsonaro, the alternative is terrible”he said.

According to the former minister, the president was “blackmailed” in his government, but that this did not render him blameless and that he was and “dazzling” with the power. Abraham said that Bolsonaro is “100% vulnerable” to the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netoand the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI).

THE Power 360 tried to contact Secom (Special Secretariat for Social Communication) to ask the Presidency for a position on the Weintraub brothers’ statements, but received no response until the publication of this report.

WEINTRAUB X BOLSONARO

the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) cursed the Weintraub brothers on Friday (22.Abr. Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). “They are sons of a bitch!”wrote the Chief Executive’s son 03 in his profile on twitter.

Arthur Weintraub had said that pardoning Daniel Silveira created “bad precedent”.

“Then you’ll want to compare what happened to Daniel with a guy up front who’s been convicted of corruption, money laundering, saying ‘no, this too, there’s already a precedent’. It’s amazing, I never thought I’d see such a thing.”said Arthur.

After being cursed by the president’s son, former minister Abraham Weintraub responded to the congressman on his Twitter on Saturday (Apr 23).

“I wait for @BolsonaroSP to look for me, after offending my late mother […]. Want to chat privately? Debate in public? Sooner or later I will find you (and this is not a threat of physical violence) and you will not like it“, he said.

The former minister had already criticized the Bolsonaro government at times for its alliance with centrist parties. He and the Ministers of the Environment, Ricardo Salles; and Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo; said to have been “replaced by this gang from Centrão”.

In June 2020, Weintraub was the 2nd minister to leave the portfolio during the Bolsonaro government. He was at the center of friction between the Executive Branch, the Legislature and the Judiciary. The then head of Education stated in an inter-ministerial meeting recorded on April 22 that, for him, “I put these bums in jail, starting with the STF” (Federal Court of Justice).

After his departure from the ministry, Abraham had his name confirmed at the World Bank, but resigned in 2022.