Former president participated in a PL Mulher meeting in Rio Grande do Norte this Saturday (Dec 2)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023), during the PL Mulher event in Rio Grande do Norte, to have “a lot of men in politics”. He spoke after his wife, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

“We live in a fantastic country called Brazil. Nobody has what we have. Wonderful, fantastic things. But why isn’t Brazil moving forward? I think it’s because there are a lot of men in politics. I think that must be it”he declared.

During the event, the former Chief Executive also said he had “choosing the most difficult side that the system does not admit, which is the side of the Brazilian people”.

“This is just happening [porque chegou] someone in power in 2019 who was not expected. Nobody expected that a parliamentarian from the lower clergy, of military origin, after a stab wound, would be able to assume the Presidency.”he said.

read more:

The event is attended by the senator Rogério Marinho (PL), the former Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, as well as the national vice-president of PL Mulher, federal deputy Amália Barros (MT), and Roberta Lacerdastate president of PL Mulher.