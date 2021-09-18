Bolsonaro on September 14 at a ceremony in Brasilia with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. EVARISTO SA / AFP

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the world leaders who has decided to travel to New York to participate next week in the United Nations general assembly despite the pandemic. But unlike the vast majority of his counterparts around the world, the Brazilian despises the effectiveness of vaccines. Bolsonaro, who had covid-19 without serious effects, again proclaimed last Tuesday to his followers that he had not received the injection. The UN requires all those invited to the great annual event in world diplomacy to be vaccinated, but it will not ask for a certificate. Trust a code of honor, the word of each president.

Neither the far-rightist nor his team have explained how they will resolve the apparent conflict with the regulations imposed due to the pandemic. Will you be vaccinated even if you have not admitted it? Will you get vaccinated before traveling to New York? What is known is that Bolsonaro will be the first speaker. As is tradition, the speech of the president of Brazil will open the solemn session, a privilege that the country has earned because of its nonaligned tradition.

“I travel on Sunday, make the opening speech on Tuesday and then return,” he proclaimed this Thursday in his weekly address on Facebook, where his speeches are usually tailored to his most unconditional followers.

Despite the fact that throughout the epidemic the president has promoted ineffective drugs and an anti-vaccine discourse, Brazilians trust injections and are getting immunized at a very good rate. 37% of adults have received both doses; and 69% already have the first, despite the laziness of the federal government, not the states, weighed down the start of the campaign.

The pandemic has caused serious damage in Brazil, the second country with the most deaths behind the United States and the eighth in deaths per capita. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 600,000 people and 10% of the 210 million inhabitants have been infected.

Officially Bolsonaro is not vaccinated. The matter is controversial among other reasons because the head of state imposed a hundred years of official secrecy regarding his vaccination record many months ago. The pressure within the Cabinet was so intense that one of his ministers went to secretly immunize himself. And one of Bolsonaro’s proclamations – “if you get vaccinated, you will become a crocodile” – triumphed. Star in thousands of memes and it is the most repeated joke in this pandemic. Many went to get vaccinated disguised as the reptile.

The far-right leader warned this Thursday that in his speech he will explain “the truths of Brazil” but without specifying much more. He only advanced that he will mention a judicial case that in recent weeks has been debated by the Supreme Court and that fully affects the rights of indigenous people to claim the lands that their ancestors inhabited and, consequently, the potential to expand the crops that so much lucrative are for the agricultural sector. Bolsonaro is in favor of prioritizing agricultural production over the rights of the descendants of natives and its effectiveness in protecting the environment and mitigating the climate crisis.

Bolsonaro’s Brazil has become an environmental villain due to increased deforestation in the Amazon and the proliferation of fires to expand pastures.

