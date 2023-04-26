Ex-president will testify in inquiry that investigates intellectual authors of extremist acts

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) testifies to the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) at 9 am. The inquiry launched by order of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, investigates the intellectual authors of the 8th of January. It is the 2nd time that the former president testifies to the PF this month. The 1st time was on April 5, when Bolsonaro was heard about the alleged attempt to incorporate jewelry from Saudi Arabia into his personal collection.