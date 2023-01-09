Bolsonaro tepidly rejects coup attempt by his followers

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.
Evaristo Sa. Brazil
His radical sympathizers invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.
January 8, 2023, 07:51 PM
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the United States, this Sunday mildly condemned the coup attempt promoted by his radical supporters, who invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.
“Peaceful demonstrations, within the law, are part of democracy. However, vandalism and invasions of public buildings such as those that occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule,” the ex-president stated on his social networks.
– Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. Contudo, depredations and invasions of public property as occurred this day, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, fogem à regra.
— Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023
News in development…
