Monday, January 9, 2023
Bolsonaro tepidly rejects coup attempt by his followers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in World
Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.

Photo:

Evaristo Sa. Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.

His radical sympathizers invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is in the United States, this Sunday mildly condemned the coup attempt promoted by his radical supporters, who invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.

“Peaceful demonstrations, within the law, are part of democracy. However, vandalism and invasions of public buildings such as those that occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule,” the ex-president stated on his social networks.

News in development…

