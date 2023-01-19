Document on state of defense in the Electoral Court was seized at the home of the former Minister of Justice

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Thursday (Jan.19.2023) that the draft seized at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres is “apocryphal” and was not found with him.

In the document, the former chief executive said that there were no concrete acts or indications that he had acted to “measures supposedly intended by the document were materialized”. Bolsonaro asks that the document be disregarded. read the full (414 KB).

“In this regard, it is opportune to note that any decree of a State of Defense, pursuant to art. 136 of the Federal Constitution, demands the prior hearing of the Council of the Republic and the National Defense Council, which were never instigated nor met in such a desideratum”he stated.

The document sent to the TSE, signed by the lawyers who worked in Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign, says that the draft was never published.

“Moreover, there is no evidence or news that any authority or citizen was made aware of it, and, as far as is known from journalistic coverage, in a reliable thesis, it may well have been left in a pile of papers indistinct and impertinent documents intended for disposal or destruction in the private residence of the former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres”.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, from the TSE, authorized on Monday (16.jan) the inclusion of the draft in a lawsuit against the former president in the Electoral Court.

The magistrate responded to a request made by the PDT in a process that investigates the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors in July 2022. On the occasion, the then Chief Executive called into question the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system.

In Gonçalves’ assessment, the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process. He argued that the document found with Torres “converges with its burden of convincing that, in line with the narrative presented in the initial petition, the meeting held with the ambassadors must be analyzed as an element of the 2022 electoral campaign, endowed with sufficient gravity to affect the normality and legitimacy of the elections and, thus , configure abuse of political power and misuse of the media”.

The minister gave 5 days for Bolsonaro’s defense to manifest in the process. There is no deadline for judgment of the action, which may end with the ineligibility of the former president.

DRAFT

On January 12, the PF (Federal Police) found a draft in Torres’ house for the then president to decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE, in Brasília. The objective would be to change the result of the presidential election won by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In his defense, the former minister said he had a “pile of documents for disposal” is that “very likely” the draft would be there. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”stated in your twitter profile. Read the full minutes here.

In a meeting with ambassadors on July 18 last year, Bolsonaro said that the Judiciary and the press are constantly trying to “destabilize” your government.

The former president also criticized the electronic voting machines, defended the printed vote and returned to talk about possible fraud in the electoral system, with accusations that were never proven.