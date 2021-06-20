In reply sent to the STF (Supreme Court), President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), do one “mismanagement”, but denies that he has been accused of “irregularities“.

The document is a response to the lawsuit filed by the toucan in Court in which he asks the president for explanations about statements regarding the use of funds sent to the state government to combat the coronavirus. In March, in an interview with Bandeirantes Network, Bolsonaro asked where the governor had “threaded” “That money“, suggesting a possible diversion of resources.

“At no point did I suggest that the questioner had committed any criminal offense, nor did I intend to offend his honor. I did not slander or defame the state governor. On the contrary, I only harshly criticized the governor, promoting the natural and desirable political debate, typical of an environment of dispute for spaces. It is perfectly natural for public criticism and questioning to arise frequently, always under the scope of political pluralism and freedom of expression.”, says the president.

Read the whole of Bolsonaro’s reply sent to the STF (107 KB).

ATTACK HISTORY

On June 3, Bolsonaro again raised suspicions about the use of federal money sent to the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

In conversation with supporters, the president said: “I do not know. I know the MP asked everyone for the destination of the money. There are governors who haven’t sent them yet. I don’t know, I won’t say he misused the money. It may have stuck in another place, it may even be legal, but the money was for health”.

