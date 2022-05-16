BRASILIA (Reuters) – In an almost hour-long speech, President Jair Bolsonaro used his speech at an event with businessmen on Monday to warn the public about a possible “troubled election” and ask for votes.

During an event in the supermarket sector in São Paulo, Bolsonaro again raised suspicions about the country’s voting system, and also said once again that he will never be arrested.

“Brazil has a way, you were exceptional in this pandemic, but anything can happen. We may have another crisis, we may have troubled elections. Imagine ending the elections and hovering to one side or the other the suspicion that they were not clean? We don’t want that,” Bolsonaro said, between attacks on opponents, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Exalted, in a shouting speech and with several profanities, Bolsonaro made a collection of the attacks he usually raises in his speeches, from gender policies to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who today leads the polls of voting intentions for the October election, ahead of Bolsonaro.

“Either we decide on the vote, for real, accounted for, audited, or we surrender. And if you do, it will take you 50 years or more to get back to where you are today,” he said.

The president also insisted that the businessmen present convince the “humble people” about “what will happen in the country” if the “other side” comes.

Electoral polls have shown that Bolsonaro loses out among the poorest strata of the population, especially in the income segment of up to two minimum wages and two to five wages.

“Is it possible to avoid (the return of the PT to power)? From the. The work comes from each of you, talking to the humble in your house. It’s not with your namesake (sic) on your side, that’s wasting time. Or pass a message to the zap group that they are all converted,” Bolsonaro asked the businessmen.

In a series of attacks on STF decisions, Bolsonaro defended the acts of September 7 of last year, and called those who saw them as a threat as “imbeciles”. The acts are under investigation by the STF as undemocratic.

“More than half the time I turn against lawsuits. They even say I’m going to be arrested. By God who is in heaven, I will never be arrested,” he said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)