Candidate for mayor of São Paulo denied being “heir to the right”, but cited deputy Nikolas Ferreira as someone ahead of him

The candidate for mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marcal (PRTB) said in an interview with Power360 this Friday (September 27, 2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tarnished its image by supporting the current mayor and candidate for re-election, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). He also stated that it is not the “heir of the right” in Brazil.

During the interview held at the PodSonhar studio, the entrepreneurship podcast of Power360in the capital of São Paulo, the former coach sent “a kiss” for the former president, but stated that he would be tarnishing his own image by getting involved with the “kind of people” from the emedebista.

“A kiss for Bolsonaro. I think it was a bad choice for him to mess with people who don’t have our principles and values, people who are abortionists, who believe in neutral language. […] It was very bad for his image [Bolsonaro]”he said.

On the same occasion, he also praised the figure of the former president, who, according to him, “He is the first president from the right.”

“Bolsonaro is the first right-wing president. We really need him for conservatism to consolidate. When I saw that the race was without anyone from the right or conservative, I said ‘something is wrong’. The majority of the city of São Paulo declares itself to be right-wing and there is only left-wing in the dispute. It’s not my dream to be mayor, this is a mission for me”he said.

He stated that the current governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), has a “psychological profile” who prefer “weak people” and, therefore, “doesn’t like” his boldness. Like Bolsonaro, Tarcísio also supports Nunes’ re-election.

“But I’m not going to give you trouble, governor. Let’s clean Tietê together”he said.

“HERIER OF THE RIGHT”

Marçal also dismissed the idea of ​​being a “heir of the right” and stated that there is “a lot of people” ahead of him, citing federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) as an example.

“I am not heir to the right because I am not its son [Bolsonaro] nor the movement. Conservatism does not belong to me or Bolsonaro, it belongs to Christianity. It belongs to those who believe in tradition, in work, in economic freedom. Who are Bolsonaro and Marçal next to this? […] If Bolsonaro dies and I die, we are not parents of this idea. No one will be orphaned“, he stated.

Watch the full interview (53min56s):

Pablo Marçal is 37 years old. He is a member of the Brazilian Labor Renewal Party. He was a candidate for President of the Republic in 2022 for the Pros, but his candidacy was blocked by the TSE. He sought a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for São Paulo. It received 243 thousand votes. He once again had his candidacy annulled and lost his seat.