Military police officer died after being shot in the face during an operation in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the Secretary of Public Security of the State, Guilherme Derrite, attended this Saturday (3.Feb.2024) the burial of military police officer Samuel Wesley Cosmo, from Rota.

Cosmo died on Friday (Feb 2), aged 35, after being shot in the face during an operation in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. The body was taken by PM (Military Police) vehicles and buried in the Araçá cemetery, in the west of the city, at 3 pm.

The soldier was patrolling Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, in the Rádio Clube neighborhood, when he was shot. He was taken to Santa Casa de Santos, but did not resist.

On social media, Tarcísio had mourned the soldier's death. “We will identify and arrest those responsible for attacking our police”, he stated.

Derrite said on Friday night (Feb 2) that he was in Santos to locate the criminals. “We will spare no effort so that this crime does not go unpunished“, he wrote.