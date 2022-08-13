The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (13.Aug.2022) that he is considering suing journalist Fábia Oliveira from the website In off for having disclosed that the Chief Executive had participated in lunch with former actor Guilherme de Pádua. Bolsonaro denied having met Padua, who was convicted of the death of actress Daniella Perez (1970-1992).

“It looks like it came from a blogger right there. Rare thing huh, I talked to my lawyer ‘see what you think is best for us to do’. Rare thing, I don’t like to sue. Now, it’s a cowardice what guys do. Cowardice”, he said in an interview with the face to facepresented by Rica Perrone and broadcast on YouTube.

Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro participated in an evangelical worship at Lagoinha Church, in Belo Horizonte (MG), of which Pádua is one of the pastors.

“From what I heard, Guilherme de Pádua was not at the church. Now, I don’t know how many members the church has, a few thousand.”said.

After the service, the wife of Padua, Juliana Lacerda, took a picture with the first lady, who participated in the celebration of 50 years of the leading pastor of the congregation, Márcio Valadão.



reproduction/social networks – 7.Aug.2022 Juliana Lacerda (right), wife of Guilherme de Pádua, says she joined a line of people to take a picture with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, with whom she says she is not intimate. The selfie was taken during the celebration of the 50th birthday of Pastor Márcio Valadão, on August 7, 2022, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

“I didn’t stay for lunch, I didn’t have lunch there. Michelle stayed. So I talked to her after the story. A photo appeared with Guilherme de Padua’s wife. She said ‘I took about 100 pictures, obviously I don’t know who I took the picture with’ She [Juliana Lacerda] when he took the picture he didn’t say who he was”, declared the president.

The chief executive criticized what he called “bad journalism” and claimed to have consideredheavy” the fact of having been associated with Padua.

“I believe the truth was [inteligível] with lawyer –rare thing– sue this blogger this journalist or this journalist there“, said.

On social media, Juliana Lacerda has already said that she has not talked to Michelle or identified herself as a woman from Padua. In 2020, Guilherme de Pádua and his wife participated in a pro-government demonstration.

“I never exchanged a single word with her. Never ever. She didn’t even know who I was. She just went there, kind that she is, an extremely simple person, a woman of God, because I’m a fan, and she took this picture with me, like everyone else in that line, in this celebration “declared.

Watch (1min06s):

The first lady’s meeting with Guilherme de Padua’s wife was one of the most talked about topics on social networks on Friday (12.aug). On Twitter, the name of Guilherme de Pádua reached the 3rd place of the most commented subjects in Brazil, with more than 10,900 tweets.

about the case

In 1997, Padua was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez, daughter of writer Glória Perez. The murder took place in December 1992 and will be 30 years old in 2022. Padua and then-wife Paula Thomaz were convicted of the crime. The 2 got out of jail to fulfill the semi-open regime after 6 years.

At the time, the actor lived the romantic couple with Daniella Perez in the soap opera “Body and soul”, written by Gloria. The case came to prominence again in 2022 after the release of the documentary series Brutal Pacton the streaming platform HBO Max.