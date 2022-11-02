Head of communication for Lula’s campaign assesses that the president “abdicates the role of leaving through the front doors of his term”

Edinho Silva (PT), campaign communication coordinator for the now president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), spoke this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022) about the 1st speech of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the election results.

To Power 360the mayor of Araraquara (SP) stated that Bolsonaro’s statement is from a leadership that is “cornered and isolated” and who abdicates the role of leaving “through the front doors” of your mandate.

According to Edinho, the president’s speech “it does not ask truck drivers to leave the roads, but it shows the right to come and go; does not recognize the electoral process, democracy, but says it plays on the ‘4 lines’, that is, respects the rules”.

In his speech on Tuesday afternoon, Bolsonaro did not explicitly tell his supporters to stop the roadblocks, he only asked that the demonstrations against Lula not use the “Left Methods”like the “restriction of coming and going”.

The president assessed that the roadblocks across the country in protest of his defeat are “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at the way in which the electoral process took place”. Dthat will continue “fulfilling all the commandments” of the Constitution while he remains in office.

who is Edinho

Edson Antonio da Silva, known as Edinho Silva, is 57 years old. He is one of the leaders of the PT, a party he joined in 1985 and was a leader in São Paulo. He was a councilor in Araraquara, state deputy and chief minister of the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic in 2015, in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). He is currently mayor of Araraquara (SP).

Understand

Since the early hours of Monday (31.Oct.2022), supporters of President Bolsonaro have been blocking federal highways in protest of the election results, which had Lula as the winner of the dispute. At least 230 stretches of highway were closed.

This Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), the Minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes authorized that governors call corporations to clear the highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act for those responsible for the obstructions.

The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Maranhão called the Military Police States to clear the highways.

