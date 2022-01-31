(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro spoke again on Monday about the possibility of a readjustment of all servers in 2023, after the controversy caused by a possible increase for categories related to public security this year.

“We recognize the value of all federal public servants, but I ask that they understand the situation that the country is still going through. Many lost their jobs and had their wages reduced. The servers did not have it, thanks to our action,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with TV Record.

“Given that we should have an excellent collection this year, on the occasion of the 2023 Budget we will serve all Brazilian civil servants with a very reasonable percentage”, added the president.

In another interview, on January 19, Bolsonaro said he can do justice with three categories of civil servants this year and not with the others. He referred to the fact that there was a “general cry” for having reserved resources for a possible readjustment for employees of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

“There’s that old question for everyone: are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we decide,” he said at the time.

“We recognize work, the lag, inflation came heavy. But it was a high price of the pandemic… I recognize the work of the servers, they deserve readjustment, there is no slack in the Budget for the current year. I talked for the next year, quite far away, when it was made, there is a deserved readjustment”, he added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasília)

