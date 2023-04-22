Former president participated in a video call at the Confraternization of Conservatives in Lucas do Rio Verde (MT)

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he hoped that Brazil “will return to its normal axis” as “purge” of his opponents.

The statement was given this Friday (21.Apr.2023) during a video call with federal deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT) and state deputy Gilberto Cattani (PL) at the 1st Confraternization of the Conservatives of Lucas do Rio Verde (MT).

Bolsonaro also said it was important to keep the memory of his government alive so that it is not “forgotten”.

“It is very important for us not to forget what was planted in the last 4 years. Congratulations to Cattani, Amália, to you who voted for them. A rich country. They try to make me forget about Brazilian politics. We are very hopeful that Brazil will soon return to its normal axis with the purge of those people who never did anything for our homeland.“, said Bolsonaro.

The statement was posted by Cattani at your Instagram profile:

On the same date, advisor Max Guilherme recorded the former president drinking coconut water at Parque da Cidade, in Brasília. At leisure, supporters stopped to chat and take selfies with Bolsonaro.