The president called the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, asking for an amendment to double the number of vacancies in the institutions

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke this Monday (2.Apr.2022) about opening new vacancies in PF (Federal Police) and PRF (Federal Highway Police) competitions. The chief executive made the statement during a conversation with supporters in front of Palácio da Alvorada.

Initially, Bolsonaro said that there is no budget for 2022 and that there would be 500 new vacancies for the PF and 500 for the PRF – the tender notice already provided for 1,500 vacancies. “I am at my limit”he added.

However, the president then calls the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, and asks for an amendment to double the number of vacancies for each of the police departments.

“Anderson [Torres], how much did you ask for the PF and the PRF? How many more slots for each force did you ask for? If you spend 1,000 for each one, do you think you can solve it? 1000 for each side? So, make an additive, ask for 1,000 spaces, since you are at the limit, ask for 1,000 spaces for each side, ok? It might be?”says Bolsonaro in conversation with Anderson Torres.

According to the Chief Executive, the police officers who work in the PF and PRF are “profitable” to the government, for its arrests and services of “fight against corruption”. The president also criticized the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) by the declaration: “Bolsonaro doesn’t like people, he likes police officers”.

On Sunday (May 1st), Lula stated that he wanted to say “militia” when you spoke “policeman” and apologized to the category.

Readjustment of 5%

Last Friday (Apr 29), the president said that the government is studying equalizing the career ceiling of the Federal Highway Police and Federal Police agents. He also stated that the proposal for a 5% readjustment to all federal servants displeases everyone.

Bolsonaro decided, during a meeting with Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and other members of the government, to prioritize the readjustment proposal for all federal civil servants. The percentage decided was 5%.

THE Signal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) said that he was not officially informed of the readjustment, but that the 5% correction is considered “insufficient” for the category. The police pressured the government for a salary increase between 16% and 20%.

The option of salary adjustment for all employees was one of those put on the table. The economic impact on public accounts will depend on the start date and effectiveness of the readjustment. If it is in the month of July, as is calculated, it will be R$ 6.3 billion. The amount is higher than the R$ 1.7 billion available, initially aimed only at federal police officers.