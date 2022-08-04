A pastors, president says that 3 members of the TSE believe “piously” in Datafolha polls

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) that he seeks to impose, through the Armed Forces, the conduct of transparent elections in Brazil. He made the statement in a meeting with pastors of the General Convention of the Assemblies of God in Brazil.

“Three members of the TSE strongly believe in Datafolha’s research. I don’t want to dwell too much on this. I am doing my part in this regard, seeking to impose, via the Armed Forces, which were invited, that we have transparent elections”, said the Chief Executive.

Bolsonaro added: “Because if there’s something wrong, it’s not just for me. It will be for deputy, senator, governor”.