President was criticized for speaking about Venezuelan minors; topic was among the most cited on Twitter

The wife of the former president and candidate for the Presidential Palace Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, commented that the speech in repercussion of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about Venezuelan girls cause “revolt and indignation“, this Saturday (15.Oct.2022).

The president was criticized on social media because of an excerpt from the interview he gave to the channel. Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, on Friday (14.Oct.). In the video, Bolsonaro says that he met girls aged 14 and 15 during a motorcycle ride in the city of São Sebastião (DF), who would be “getting ready” for “earn a living”. The topic became one of the most commented on the social network.

At the twitterJanja posted: “I worked for years in the Triple Border Protection Program for Children and Adolescents and hearing the ‘President’ saying that he ‘painted a climate’ with 14-year-old girls causes me so much anger and indignation that I can’t even describe it here.“.

In the interview, Bolsonaro says: “I stopped the bike on a corner, took off my helmet and looked at some pretty girls, 3, 4, 14, 15 years old, dressed up on a Saturday in a community. And I saw that they were kind of similar. Painted a mood, I came back. ‘Can I enter your house?’ I entered. There were about 15, 20 girls, Saturday morning, getting ready. All Venezuelans. And I ask: pretty girls 14, 15 years old getting ready on Saturday for what? earn a living”.

After being criticized by the opposition, allies of the president, such as his son and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), denied the veracity of the chief executive’s associations with pedophilia, as indicated by the criticisms. The senator and his brother Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) played video of the streaming made by the president on April 10, 2021 alongside Venezuelan women.

The president’s campaign told the Power 360 who will not comment on the candidate’s statement. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Watch the excerpt released on social media (42s):