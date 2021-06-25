The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), was interrupted twice this Friday (June 25, 2021) by CNN Brazil during an interview with journalists in front of the city hall of Sorocaba (SP). The president spoke about “early treatment” and the use of drugs without conclusive studies of efficacy against covid-19. I was in the interior of São Paulo to inaugurate a Center of Excellence in Technology.

Bolsonaro attacked reporter Adriana de Luca who asked about the delay in acquiring vaccines and about alleged fraud in Covaxin negotiations and was criticized by the president, who was unmasked: “Stop asking silly questions, for God’s sake”, said. When talking about “early treatment” and about the use of drugs, the live transmission of CNN Brazil was interrupted and the image returned to the station’s studio in São Paulo. watch (24s):

the presenters Marcela Rahal and Daniel Deputy they reintroduced the reason for Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Sorocaba, while the president defended the drugs. Bolsonaro’s voice could still be heard at low volume.

Returning to “live”, President Jair Bolsonaro also spoke about the implementation of internet networks in places occupied by Indians. “Look what we are doing with the Indians in Brazil. We bring internet”, said. Later, Bolsonaro returned to talk about early treatment, citing the use of hydroxychloroquine. The transmission was interrupted and, this time, permanently.

This post was produced by Journalism intern Bruna Yamaguti under the supervision of editor Vinícius Nunes.

continue reading