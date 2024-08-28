Former president stops at Galeão on his way to Foz do Iguaçu; visits 9 cities in Paraná this week

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took photos with supporters on a plane on the morning of this Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2024) during a flight from Brasília to Galeão, in Rio. He published the video on his profiles from social networks

Bolsonaro stops in the city and continues on to Foz do Iguaçu. The former Chief Executive will visit 9 cities in Paraná this week.

This is Bolsonaro’s first visit to the state this year. He is not expected to go to the capital Curitiba.

Watch (1min5s):

Here is the agenda for Bolsonaro’s visit: