Former president stops at Galeão on his way to Foz do Iguaçu; visits 9 cities in Paraná this week
The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took photos with supporters on a plane on the morning of this Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2024) during a flight from Brasília to Galeão, in Rio. He published the video on his profiles from social networks
Bolsonaro stops in the city and continues on to Foz do Iguaçu. The former Chief Executive will visit 9 cities in Paraná this week.
This is Bolsonaro’s first visit to the state this year. He is not expected to go to the capital Curitiba.
Watch (1min5s):
Here is the agenda for Bolsonaro’s visit:
- Foz do Iguaçu – August 28th;
- Marshal Cândido Rondon, Assis Chateaubriand, Umuarama and Campo Mourão – August 29;
- Cianorte, Maringá and Arapongas – August 30th; and
- Londrina – August 31st.
#Bolsonaro #takes #photos #supporters #flight #Rio #watch
Leave a Reply