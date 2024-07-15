Former president went to the 47th National Quarter Mile Championship, in the interior of SP, with governor Tarcísio de Freitas

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a photo with supporters on Sunday night (14.Jul.2024) during a flight from São Paulo to Brasília. One of the supporters shouted “invincible” It is “unbreakable” to the former president. Bolsonaro laughed.

Bolsonaro shared on his X profile (ex-Twitter) there are videos of the moments with supporters on the plane.

Watch (1min13s):

The former president participated, on Saturday (13.Jul), in the 47th National Quarter Horse Championship in Araçatuba, in the interior of the State. The governor of SP, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), was together.