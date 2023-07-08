Former president was this Saturday morning (July 8, 2023) at a clinic in the Taguatinga region, in the Federal District

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was this Saturday morning (8.Jul.2023) in Taguatinga, in the Federal District. According to the PL, he went to take exams to renew his driver’s license. Videos released by the party show Bolsonaro entering the Clínica Médico Psicotecnico ABCDE and having his blood pressure checked. He greeted and took pictures with supporters outside. He was accompanied by his son Jair Renan.

Watch the video (3min49s):