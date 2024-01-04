Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/01/2024 – 20:52

The recording of a request for a selfie by a supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Wednesday, 3rd, has had repercussions in recent hours due to the woman's resemblance to the first lady, Janja da Silva. See the video clicking here .

The registration took place in Barra da Tijuca, where Bolsonaro has a house in the Vivendas da Barra condominium. The unidentified woman asked to take a photo next to the former president. To Metrópoles, the former head of the Executive said that he did not notice the supporter's similar appearance to Janja but that, after watching the video, he noticed that she is “very similar” to the wife of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) .

“I only saw the person when I received it online. It’s very similar,” said Bolsonaro.

On social media, supporters of the former president joked about the woman's appearance. “Does Lula know that Janja is taking a photo with Bolsonaro”, said an internet user. “Out of nowhere Janja taking a photo with Bolsonaro or is this a mirage?”, commented a user on X (formerly Twitter).

At the time that Janja's “look-alike” was posing next to Bolsonaro, the first lady was also in Rio de Janeiro, but in Restinga de Marambaia, where she spent New Year's Eve accompanied by Lula. The restinga, which is private and managed by the Armed Forces, is 60 kilometers from Barra da Tijuca.

Janja and Lula arrived in Brasília this Thursday, 4th, after ten days of stay in Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro, in turn, should stay in the city until the end of January, according to his advisor.