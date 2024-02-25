Several thousand people gathered on Sunday in São Paulo to support former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who came to meet his supporters, in his first mass bath since leaving power, and defend himself against judicial accusations against him. The former president is the subject of an investigation into an alleged coup attempt.

Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, was present on Paulista Avenue, the largest in São Paulo – the financial metropolis par excellence in Brazil – to meet, in his first mass event since he left the Presidency of the country, with thousands of his followers.

At the event, the far-right leader denied having led a coup plot to remain in power after losing the elections that gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner at the end of 2022 and said he was the victim of political “persecution.”

“What is a coup? They are tanks in the street, they are weapons, they are conspiracy. None of that was done in Brazil,” the former president said to the crowd. He also asked the country's legislators to approve an amnesty for citizens convicted in the seizure of State powers on January 8, 2023.

At one point, the president also waved an Israeli flag and many others were present on Avenida Paulista, in disagreement with Lula's statements, who last Sunday compared the Israeli offensive in Gaza to the Holocaust, causing a diplomatic crisis with Israel.

Thousands of attendees

Earlier in the day, thousands of his followers had begun to gather in his support. Dressed in green and yellow, the colors of Brazil. The organizers expected around 500,000 people to attend, although at the moment there are no official attendance figures.

In several videos published in recent days on social networks, the former president (2019-2022) called on his followers to a “peaceful demonstration in defense of the democratic rule of law.”

Among the crowd, Wilson Aseka, who traveled about 700 kilometers from the state of Minas Gerais, is sure that “Bolsonaro is an honest person, a victim of persecution.” The 63-year-old man, with the Brazilian flag around his neck, believes that it is “important to support him, because he represents God, the country and the family,” the former president's motto.



Ban on leaving Brazil

The former president is the target of an investigation into an alleged “coup attempt” to avoid his electoral defeat in 2022, against the current left-wing president.

On February 8, Jair Bolsonaro was prohibited from leaving Brazilian territory after a large-scale police operation directed against several of his close collaborators, including former ministers and high-ranking military personnel, with dozens of searches and arrests. Bolsonaro remained silent on Thursday before investigators from the Federal Police, who had summoned him in connection with the case.

The former Army captain stated loudly that he intended to “defend himself against the accusations” he faces.

He is also the subject of other investigations, in particular for suspicion of falsification of Covid-19 vaccination certificates or for alleged misappropriation of gifts received from abroad, including jewelry offered by Saudi Arabia.

Municipal elections in October

Despite these scandals, Jair Bolsonaro is still considered the leader of the opposition and continues to be adored by his followers.

Although last year he was declared ineligible until 2030 due to disinformation, the former president intends to use his influence to promote allies during the municipal elections in October, in a still very polarized country.

On Paulista Avenue, beyond the influx of his followers, various governors, mayors of the country and about 100 legislators also attended, who accompanied the president during the political event.

It was expected that the presence of opposition political figures would allow the scope of their support to be measured. “If there is a lot of support, he will be able to say that the people are with him. Otherwise, he will lose all legitimacy,” said André Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia (UDF).

“On the 25th I'm going to Brazil. It will be gigantic!” Representative Bia Kicis, from Bolsonaro's Liberal Party, had published on the social network

Another of the attendees was Pastor Silas Malafaia, very influential among the millions of Brazilian evangelicals, one of the Bolsonaro electoral bases. Malafaia attacked the Supreme Court and said that an alleged “evil engineering” seeks to imprison Bolsonaro.

Of “yellow and green”

Jair Bolsonaro asked his followers to come “in yellow and green”, but “without bringing posters or banners against anyone.”

During his mandate, many demonstrations in support of the political leader were marked by slogans against Brazilian institutions, in particular against the Supreme Court. On the occasion, he refrained from explicitly charging against the court.

It was a judge of this high court, Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized the police operation within the framework of the investigation into the alleged coup attempt.

On January 8, 2023, a week after Lula's inauguration, thousands of his supporters ransacked the seats of national power in Brasilia, including the Supreme Court.

