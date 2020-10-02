Brazil’s President inaugurated a few days ago Jair Bolsonaro started building a water supply system in the arid northeast of the country. He came up with one of his favorite subjects: hydroxychloroquine. For Bolsonaro, the malaria drug has become the ultimate answer to Covid-19.

“God was so gracious that he gave us hydroxychloroquine to help those who are sick,” he called out to the cheering crowd, which immediately began a chorus: “Mito, Mito! ”It’s called Myth and is the name Bolsonaro fans like to use for their idol.

Bolsonaro swears by hydroxychloroquine because he took the drug himself after testing positive for Covid-19 in early July.

His wife Michelle, his sons and many of his ministers have also become infected over the past few months. None of the illnesses took a severe turn.

Not even with Bolsonaro, who filmed himself during his isolation swallowing hydroxychloroquine and advising the population to do the same. Like a doctor, he recommended a combination with the antibiotic Azithromycin as well as the minerals zinc and vitamin D. He directed the military to manufacture millions of hydroxychloroquine pills and had taxes on all four be lifted.

Without a face mask and distance

When Bolsonaro had recovered after a few weeks, he went straight back to the crowds, as he had before his corona infection – mostly without a face mask and without keeping a distance. Scientists were appalled at Bolsonaro’s behavior and his hydroxychloroquine advertising.

One of the three health ministers that Brazil has had since the pandemic began took his hat off because Bolsonaro asked him to advertise the drug. International scientific studies have shown that the agent has no effect against Covid-19. Instead, it can lead to irregular heartbeat.

Bolsonaro’s great idol is Donald Trump and like him he swears by his instincts and promptings. Photo: Alan Santos / Palacio Planalto / dpa

Bolsonaro doesn’t care about any of this. His great idol is Donald Trump and like him he swears by his instincts and inspirations. It was also Trump who touted hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure against Covid-19 before Bolsonaro “discovered” it. Just like Trump, Bolsonaro is also hostile to science and universities, instead he is open to conspiracy theories – such as that Covid-19 is used by his opponents to harm Brazil. Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo sees behind Covid-19 even a “communist plan” to introduce “globalism” through international organs like the World Health Organization – a vehicle of communism

“Nobody has to stay at home”

Behind Bolsonaro’s refusal to recognize the new coronavirus as a serious threat despite his own illness is also his conviction that the pandemic could have been got under control without quarantine and shutdown of the economy. Only risk groups should have isolated themselves, so his argument. It is directed against the sometimes drastic restrictions imposed by Brazil’s governors and mayors.

“I’ve always said nothing has to be closed, nobody has to stay at home,” said Bolsonaro this week. Covid-19 is nothing more than a “Flu“. Once again, Bolsonaro’s inability to feel something like empathy despite his own illness is evident. Bolsonaro’s world is all about Bolsonaro. He also has this narcissism in common with Trump.

150,000 Covid deaths in Brazil

Bolsonaro’s cross-shots, which have persisted since the beginning of the pandemic, have now led to the loosening of the rules and their disregard by his supporters, such as the mask requirement in public places.

This is another reason why Brazil is currently in a strange intermediate phase. Although the country has almost 150,000 Covid-19 deaths and between 500 and 1000 people die every day, things are returning to normal. It almost seems like one accepts illness as another acceptable risk to life.