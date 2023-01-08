Supporters of the former President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, defeated the country’s parliament on January 8. The TV channel reported Globo.

Videos of alleged acts of vandalism in the presidential palace in the capital are being published on the Web.

Also TV channel informed on the seizure of the buildings of the state parliament and the Supreme Court. It is alleged that the country’s authorities will involve the regular army in the suppression of protests.

It is reported that police services are being drawn to the building of the palace. Preparations are underway for a military operation.

Meanwhile, protesters are storming the presidential palace.

Federal Police Chief Anderson Torres wrote on his Twitter account that the criminals will not go unpunished.

“Disorder is unthinkable and disrespect for institutions is unacceptable. I have directed that every member of the civilian police force must act relentlessly to restore order with the utmost urgency. Vandalism and robbery will be opposed by the strictness of the law,” he added.

Currently, mass protests by supporters of the former head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, are taking place in the capital of Brazil. It was assumed that the demonstrations would be peaceful. However, the protests turned into a massive seizure of government buildings. The protesters demand the resignation of President da Silva.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police and broke into the state parliament building in the country’s capital.

Brazilian President Lulu da Silva was evacuated to a safe area away from the central part of the state capital.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the oath of office and became President of Brazil for the third time. He won the October 31 elections by 1.8% over his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. da Silva’s mandate is four years.