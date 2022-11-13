About 100 trucks arrived in the federal capital from Mato Grosso; are parked near the Army HQ

Supporters of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), hold daily, at 9 am and 7 pm, a “honk” with the trucks parked near the Army’s headquarters in Brasília. On Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), about 100 vehicles arrived in the federal capital from Mato Grosso.

The SSP-DF (Department of Public Security of the Federal District) said on Wednesday that there is an area reserved by the Planalto Military Command, in the Urban Military Sector. In the satellite image below, the space in the green square is where the Army HQ is, and in the yellow square, where the trucks are – this is where the “honk”🇧🇷

See below images of the truckers’ camp taken by the photojournalist of the Power 360Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Nov.2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Nov.2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Nov.2022



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 12.Nov.2022