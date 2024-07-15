The brand’s products can be purchased for R$219 to R$229 in women’s and men’s models on the official website

Supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) launched a line of glasses called “Myth Eyewear“. At the sitesunglasses and prescription glasses are sold for R$219 to R$229. There are options for men’s and women’s models. The products distributed by the company name JM Optics Ltd..

The brand has 2 slogans: “Myth: Raising the Vision and Inspiring the Nation” It is “See the world with passion. See the world with purpose”.

Through the official profile on InstagramMito Eyewear shared a photo of the former president wearing one of the brand’s sunglasses models. See below:

Here are some glasses sold at Mito Eyewear:

Also on Instagram, the brand published a photo of the senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) wearing a Mito Eyewear model next to Bolsonaro.

BOLSONARO PRODUCTS

In addition to Mito Eyewear, supporters of the former president have also launched a footwear brand called Bolsonaro boots –which also sells sneakers, flip-flops, boots and socks. There is also a line of perfumes signed by Bolsonaro from the brand of makeup artist and friend of former First Lady Michelle, Agustin Fernandez.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the former president, has also announced the Bolsonaro Store, which sells items, such as a calendar and mugs, themed around the former Brazilian chief executive.